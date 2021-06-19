Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

