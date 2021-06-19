The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Update

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDRLF shares. Danske upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.