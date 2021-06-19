Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

