Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.
MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
