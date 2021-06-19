Raymond James Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

