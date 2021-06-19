Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

