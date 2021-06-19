Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

