Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at G.Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.92 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.