JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.28. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,136,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
