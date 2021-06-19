JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.28. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,136,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.