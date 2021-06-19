Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post $894.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.60 million and the lowest is $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.82 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

