KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

