Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $894.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $23,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.