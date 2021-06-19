YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,200.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 61314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,091.04.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

