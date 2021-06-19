Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.25. Agenus shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 15,844 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

