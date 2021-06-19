Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,428 to GBX 4,110. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Clarkson traded as high as GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and last traded at GBX 3,145 ($41.09), with a volume of 26238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,140 ($41.02).

In other news, insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, for a total transaction of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Heike Truol acquired 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623.

The firm has a market capitalization of £938.66 million and a P/E ratio of -32.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,995.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

