Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.74

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,833,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,039 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 130,066 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenneco by 93.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.