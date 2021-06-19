ChampionX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,898 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,362% compared to the average daily volume of 335 call options.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

