Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $44.06

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $45.27. Noah shares last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $7,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 611.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

