Kindred Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,298 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,852% compared to the average volume of 315 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KIN opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.
