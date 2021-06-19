Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

