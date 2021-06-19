Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

