Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FINGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

