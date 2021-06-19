Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DNNGY stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

