B. Riley Weighs in on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

MPAA opened at $22.27 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $925,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

