Warburg Research Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of KBX opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €102.97. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

