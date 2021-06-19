Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

