Warburg Research Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

