GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

GSK opened at GBX 1,423.40 ($18.60) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,354.58.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

