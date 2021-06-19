SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

