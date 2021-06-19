Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08. Soitec has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

