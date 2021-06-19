Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -170.62. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.