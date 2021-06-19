Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -170.62. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

