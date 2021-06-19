TheStreet Upgrades Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

