TheStreet Upgrades Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
