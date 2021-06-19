Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

