Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving economic and freight conditions are aiding Ryder’s performance. With this uptick, the recovery in Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is encouraging. The unit is also benefiting from new business and higher volumes. Further, Ryder expects strong pricing in rental and used vehicle sales to continue. Moreover, we are optimistic about the company’s raised earnings view for 2021. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current scenario are impressive too. Ryder’s healthy free cash flow generation capacity is an added positive. With its operations being gradually on the upswing, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, persistent weakness in the Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) segment due to minimal subcontracted transportation is a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on R. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.70.

Ryder System stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.12. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

