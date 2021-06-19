Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to “Neutral” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.