Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

TSE TXG opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

