Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.
TSE TXG opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
