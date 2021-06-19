ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 32,019 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

