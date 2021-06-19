Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

FTT opened at C$31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

