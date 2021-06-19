DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.65

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $34.79. DENSO shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 32,241 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

