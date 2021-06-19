National Bankshares Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.02.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

