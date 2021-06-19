Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.67

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and traded as low as $41.57. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 596,369 shares changing hands.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.