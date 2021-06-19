Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of DANOY opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.