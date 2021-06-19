Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.