Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BASFY opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

