Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.