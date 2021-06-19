Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 8,480 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

