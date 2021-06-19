South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.99 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

