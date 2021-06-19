FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issued By G.Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.39 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.