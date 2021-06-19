BeyondSpring Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeyondSpring in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

