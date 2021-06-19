Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

