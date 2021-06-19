PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPoint in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPoint’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25. PayPoint has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.21.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

