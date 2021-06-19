Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Head to Head Comparison

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 20.01% 9.60% 0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.27 $36.36 million $1.55 26.35

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.